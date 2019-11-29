Dubai: Raakezz may have cost his connections a tidy sum at Florida’s premier horse sale earlier this year, but he showed himself to be a wise investment when making a very impressive racecourse debut at Jebel Ali’s UAE National Day meeting on Friday.

With Tadhg O’Shea, the most successful jockey in UAE racing history in the irons, the son of Street Boss jumped out smartly and soon took control of the 1,000 metre Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Company maiden contest, the first juvenile race of the season run at the course.

Although Dubai Avenue, the mount of Dubai World Cup winning jockey Fernando Jara, attempted to mount a challenge inside the final two furlongs, it failed to materialise as Raakezz had found an eye-catching rhythm as he cruised past the finish line five-and-a-half lengths clear of his rivals.

A landmark first success of the season for Jebel Ali Stables boss Nicholas Bachalard, Raakezz’s performance augurs well for the Frenchman and his team based at the racecourse owned by Major General Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security.

“I was really looking forward to running him,” said Bachalard. “He’s a nice, fast horse who we had hoped would be a good horse for Dubai.

“I couldn’t have been more impressed with his performance today. He’s given us something to look forward to this season.”

O’Shea was also very impressed with Raakezz and echoed Bachalard’s sentiments.

Meanwhile, Dubai veteran and master of Zabeel Stables, Satish Seemar, pulled off a huge training performance when he produced Au Coeur from a 378-day lay-off to score a hard-fought victory in the featured Romeo Interiors Factory handicap.

In the bargain, apprentice Sean Kirrane picked up his first UAE win with an equally huge effort in the saddle, where he needed to call on all his reserves to hold of Connor Beasely and Pennsylvania Dutch by a neck.

Friday’s meeting featured one of the most attractive cards of the season so far.

Nader Nashed, CEO, Romeo Design, commented: “We were thrilled to sponsor the feature race on such a wonderful day’s racing. And what a race it turned out to be. What a finish.

“Our company has been associated with Jebel Ali Racecourse since its inception and we have enjoyed many, many memorable occasions here. Today was another one of the special day’s as it coincided with the UAE National Day celebrations,” he added

“It’s always a great day, not just for Emiratis in the country but for all the people who call the UAE their home. We congratulate the wise leadership of the Royal families who have contributed to making the Emirates one of the most forward-thinking countries in the region, if not the world.”

“We are also immensely proud of Jebel Ali Racecourse for the image that it has been as the UAE’s Family Racecourse. This was the vision of Shaikh Ahmad and it has come to fruition.”