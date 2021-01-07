Late Dr Hussain Al Redha, whose contribution to Purebred Arabian racing will be celebrated with a race in his name on Friday. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse hosts its first meeting of 2021 in a special way by honouring the late Dr Hussain Al Redha for his pioneering services to the sport and, in particular, in promoting and nurturing Purebred Arabian racing.

The first race on the seven-event card, a 1400 metre contest for Arabians, will carry Dr Al Redha’s name.

The race is sponsored by Shadwell, whose Chairman Mirza Al Sayegh said earlier this week: “It is a great to dedicate a race to the legacy of Dr Hussain Al Redha, who played an integral role in the early years of racing in the UAE.

“Shadwell are keen to honour his legacy by sponsoring the Purebred Arabian feature, a breed that was so close to his heart.”

Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, congratulated Sheikh Hamdan, Jebel Ali’s principal patron, on his success in winning the 2020 British Owners’ Championship.

Strong field of 12

“I would like to wish Sheikh Hamdan all the very best for the future. He has always been dedicated to racing and is a great supporter of racing at Jebel Ali Racecourse.”

The feature race of the afternoon is a 1800m handicap sponsored by Derrinstown Stud, Ireland’s historic breeding entity, which is owned by Sheikh Hamdan.

The race has drawn a strong field of 12 led by hat-trick seeking Tailor’s Row, who will be ridden by Royston French for trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer.

The contest also welcomes two newcomers to the UAE, Bin Ghadayer’s Beatboxer and the Musabbeh Al Mheiri Good Tidings. Leading handler Doug Watson is two-handed with Habah and Native Appeal a course and distance winner in March 2020.

Jebel Ali resident trainer Nicholas Bachalard has a pair entered on the card with Nibraas a leading contender for the Orient Irrigation Services maiden together with Bin Ghadayer’s Hurry Up.

A three-year-old son of Uncle Mo, Nibraas finished fourth behind Zhou Storm on his first career start in a Meydan maiden over 1400m in December. Bachalard also sends out Top Clearance for his second start of the season to contest a 1400m handicap sponsored by Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) .

Assessing his pair’s chances, Bachalard said: “Nibraas was fourth at Meydan and we hope he can run a good race at Jebel Ali, but there are a lot of decent horses in the race.

“Top Clearance has been running genuinely but it might be a hard spot for him.”

Racing will be run without the public but Jebel Ali Racecourse Manager Shareef Al Halawani has encouraged race fans to ‘follow all of the racing online.’

“We are doing our best to make the most of the situation and the online Pick Six competition is a good way for fans to stay involved in racing,” he said.

A Pick Six competition will be run online and fans are advised to register and make their selections well in time ahead of the races.

GN Selections

Race 1: 1. Af Al Moreeb; 2. Af Musannef

Race 2: 1. One Vision; 2. Sa’ada.

Race 3: 1. First Emblem; 2. Anizzah.

Race 4: 1. Tailor’s Row , 2. Dark Of Night.

Race 5: 1. Lytham St Annes; 2. Almoreb.

Race 6:1. Nibraas; 2. Hurry Up.

Race 7: 1. Honorable Justice; 2. Rich And Famous.

Day’s Best: Tailor’s Row

Prizes

Pick Six: Dh26,000

Double Tricast: Dh4,000

Tricast: Dh10,000