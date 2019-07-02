Kildare: Padraig Beggy rode Aidan O’Brien-trained Sovereign to victory at the 12th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse in Ireland, last Saturday.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is the feature of the high-octane racing festival, with the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world taking on each other on in front of an enthralled audience revelling in supreme hospitality. The festival and day, which is sponsored by the world’s leading airport retailer Dubai Duty Free, was a great success filled with fantastic racing, fashion and fun.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, was pleased with the steady development of the venue. “The new facility at The Curragh Racecourse is very impressive, and even though this is the 12th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, we have been involved with The Curragh since 2002,” he said.