Dubai: Irish handler Aidan O’Brien continued to rewrite the record books when he completed the 2,000-1,000 Guineas double for the fourth time at Newmarket Racecourse in the UK on Sunday.

O’Brien achieved the rare feat when second choice Hermosa, ridden by Wayne Lordan, decisively eclipsed a field of 15 runners in the fillies Classic. It was less that 24 horses earlier that the Irish handler had landed the 2,000 Guineas with Magna Grecia at the same Rowley Mile course, the home of flat-racing in the UK.

Although O’Brien has won the first two Classics of the British racing season, neither winner has been ridden by Ballydoyle’s retained jockey Ryan Moore.

Lady Kaya ran a big race to finish second for trainer Sheila Lavery, while 7-2 favourite Qabala ran on for third place.

Meanwhile, Godolphin’s On The Warpath was a convincing winner of the Longholes Handicap earlier on the card. The three-length winner of the six furlong contest was ridden by William Buick for Derby-winning handler Charlie Appleby.

There was also a significant success for Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, when Maqsad emerged a powerful winner of the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes over a mile and one. Shaikh Hamdan’s retained rider, Jim Crowley, was in the irons for trainer William Haggas.