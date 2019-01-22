Dubai: Newbury Racecourse, one of the UK’s most prestigious racing centres, continues its commitment to supporting racing at Jebel Ali Racecourse this weekend, when it lends its name to one of the seven races on a fascinating card highlighted by the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile.
Speaking on his fifth visit to Dubai since becoming Chief Executive at Newbury, Julian Thick told a press conference: “The relationship between Newbury and the UAE is a very strong one, built upon mutual respect and a deep love for the horse and for the sport of racing around the world.
“I look forward to Friday’s race meeting and to sampling once again the unique atmosphere at this superb racecourse.”
Jebel Ali Racecourse is also long-time supporter of the Dubai International Arabian Race Day (DIRD), a European showcase for Arabian Racing, which will be staged at Newbury this year on Sunday, July 28.
“Our support of Arabian racing remains as strong as ever and we continue to stage more Arabian races than any other course in the UK,” said Thick.
“We are looking forward once again to the Dubai International Arabian Raceday, which is the highlight of our Arabian Racing season and gives this wonderful sport a major focal point in the European calendar, with an incredible three Group 1 races being held on one day.
“The continued success of this day is due in no small part to the vision, the support and the passion of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and the Shadwell organisation to whom we are truly grateful,” he added.
It will, as always, be a great pleasure for us to welcome Shareef Al Halawani and his excellent team from Jebel Ali back to Newbury Racecourse in July, for what I am sure will be a memorable day, and to repay them for their generous hospitality this week.
The Jebel Ali Mile is one of three pattern races stages at Jebel Ali Racecourse each season since its inception in 1994.
The most recent winner is the Doug Watson-trained Shamaal Nibras, who is one of eight runners in Friday’s renewal of the contest, which carries an attractive purse of Dh575,000.
The other races on the dare are sponsored by Shadwell, Shadwell Farm, Derronstown Stud, American University in Dubai and UAE University.