Riyadh: On a day filled with shock results, New York Central produced a jaw-dropping flying finish to come out of nowhere and collar long-time leader Matera Sky and win the Saudi Sprint Cup.

Japanese great Yutaka Take’s almost succeeded in his bid to steal the race from a strong field of speedballs only to be caught on the wire by the Saudi-owned New York Central.

Previously raced in the US, the five-year-old son of Tapit was making his first appearance after a long break of 238 days but showed no signs of a lack of form with a devastating late run under Breeders’ Cup Classic winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

The surprise on Take’s face after he was passed on the line said it all.

The winner is trained in Saudi by Sami Al Harabi.

Gladiator King, the new stable star for veteran Dua-based handler Satish Seemar, ran on late to snatch third place for Mickael Barzalona