Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Racing Club on Wednesday announced an enhanced racing calendar for the 2021/22 season, which will now include a four-race ‘Jumeirah Series’ on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus an exciting new race for Super Saturday. The addition of new races increases the total prize money for the racing season to over $40 million.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The introduction of new races within the framework of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s efforts to continually improve Dubai’s equestrian offering and also to support racing both within the UAE and overseas.”

The Dubai World Cup Carnival, which begins on 13 January at the Meydan Racecourse, will have several new races for 2022. The popular Super Saturday card, sponsored by Emirates Airline, scheduled for 5 March will welcome the addition of a new race in the form of the US$300,000 Ras Al Khor over 1,400 meters on turf.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, said: “1,400 meters or seven Furlongs is one of the most popular distances in thoroughbred racing, yet it has very few high valued feature events run over the trip. We believe the Ras Al Khor will eventually become a global fixture that will be promoted to our Dubai World Cup meeting.

Moreover, the Classic generation are well catered for on both turf and dirt in the upcoming season. Longstanding three-year-old dirt events such as the UAE 2000 Guineas, Al Bastikaya and UAE Derby have all been given prize money increases. We have also introduced the Jumeirah Series of turf races which is a significant addition to the programme. The series features the US$150,000 Jumeirah Classic Trial over 1,400m, the US$75,000 Jumeirah Derby Trial over 1,800m, the US$150,000 Jumeirah Classic over 1,600m and the US$200,000 Jumeirah Derby over 2000m.”

Meanwhile, the prize money for the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup, which boasts a dazzling card of six Group 1s and three Group 2 contests, has been enhanced to a value of US$ 30.5 million. Due to take place on Saturday, 26 March, 2022, all races will be run for at least US$ 1 million, which ensures Dubai’s commitment to supporting the industry.