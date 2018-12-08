Forjatt has not been seen in public on a racecourse since he was denied a third Jebel Ali Mile (G3) in January by Shamaal Nibras. Owned by Emirates Entertainment Racing Club, Shamaal Nibras was second in the 2016 National Day Cup, having previously won the prep race, which he also did last year but was only fifth in the big race itself. He is one of three runners in this year’s renewal to be saddled by Doug Watson with Muntazah arguably his main hope.