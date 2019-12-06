Ex-John Gosden trainee will next be aimed at the Dubai World Cup Carnival

Military Law,(right), ridden by jockey Antonio Fresu, wins The Entisar race followed by Saltarin Dubai ridden by Richard Mullen. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The strength and versatility of the Dubawi bloodline was once again driven home when outsider Military Law asserted his rank to win the feature race at Meydan on Thursday.

Ridden by Italian jockey Antonio Fresu for Emirati handler Musabah Al Muhairi, the winner comfortably pegged back Group 1 scorer Saltarin Dubai and 2019 Dubai World Cup runner-up Gronkowski in the Listed Entisar sponsored by DP World UAE Region.

Formerly raced by John Gosden in the UK, where he recorded wins on turf at Newbury and the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, Military Law was only having his second UAE start since joining Al Muhairi’s Oasis 1 Stables at the start of the season.

Fresu immediately called out for a Dubai World Cup Carnival for his charge which was seconded by his delighted boss, Al Muhairi.

“We knew he was a solid horse when we got him,” said the Emirati. “He’s by Dubawi and has good UK form on different surfaces.

“To be honest I was not expecting him to win as I felt that he would need the run and more time to acclimatise to his new home in Dubai. But he seems to like it here and showed his competitiveness in one of the toughest races we’ve had this season.

“Obviously we be looking for similar races in the Carnival and if we’re patient with him we believe that he can win at the Group level. He’s definitely a horse to get excited about,” added the former UAE champion trainer.

Fresu said that Military Law gave him a good feel having missed the break on his UAE debut two weeks ago.

“He moved really well on the dirt and the trip (2,000m) was perfect,” said the Italian. “He will improve for this his second start on dirt and I think that he’s a nice horse for the Dubai World Cup Carnival.”

Al Muhairi completed a big-race double when he saddled Ibn Malik, eighth in last year’s Group 2 Godolphin Mile to land the Listed Garhoud Sprint sponsored by Jafza.

A six-year-old gelded son of Raven’s Pass is a homebred by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance’s Shadwell Stud breeding operation.

The manner in which he finished the race, pulling nearly five lengths clear of the runner-up, Waady, who also ran in Shaikh Hamdan’s colours, suggests that he could be campaigned at the highest sprinting level this season.

“We have tried various trips and surfaces with this horse, but this is probably his optimum,” said winning jockey Dane O’Neill. “He stays further and runs well on turf, so is a great horse to be involved with.”

Passionate owner/trainer Rashid Bouresly opened his account for the season when Celtic Prince, a four-year-old son of Shamardal won the P&O Maiden over a mile under Czech rider David Liska.