Previously in the care of Epsom Derby (G1) and Melbourne Cup — winning handler Charlie Appleby, Capezzano finished third behind Dubai World Cup (G1)-winner Thunder Snow in the 2017 UAE 2000 Guineas and Cosmo Charlie in the Listed Al Bastakiya. “He is a horse we have always known has plenty of ability,” said Jadhav. We were quite hopeful coming here tonight, but did not expect that.