Dubai: It has been quite a fledgling season for the Phoenix Ladies Syndicate who keep churning out winner after winner, with Golden Jaguar making it five-out-of-five when romping to victory in the Shadwell Farm handicap at Jebel Ali on Friday.
Less than 24 hours after uncovering a potential Classic winner in Walking Thunder, who ransacked the UAE 2,000 Guineas Trial at Meydan on Thursday, the ladies-only syndicate were struggling to keep their feet on the ground after leading in winner No. 5.
Trained by Emirati handler Ahmad Bin Harmash, and ridden by stable jockey Connor Beasley, the syndicate’s horses have been simply flying to victory.
Commenting on riding a fifth winner for Phoenix, Beasley said at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday: “There was just a moment in the gates but once we got out he broke nicely.
“This was only his first run and he could learn and learn how to race.
“He got into the race easily and once he got a bit of daylight he hit the hill and just stretched out nice,” he added.
“He’s one of them who thinks too much, especially if you give him too much to do, but he’s going to improve for this race.”
Meanwhile, Simon Crosford, the former Godolphin racing manager turned race horse trainer, saddled his first winner of the season in the UAE when Southwell maiden winner Craving won the Commercial Bank of Dubai handicap, under Connor Beasley, who is having a fantastic season with close to 20 winners.