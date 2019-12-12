Heavy rain means no racing is possible at the track

There will be no racing at Jebel Ali Racecourse this weekend. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) officials have postponed Friday’s race meeting at Jebel Ali Racecourse due to the condition of the track.

The decision was taken after an ERA team visited the racecourse on Thursday morning and opted to call off the six-race card in the best interests of the sport.

Heavy rains hit most parts of Dubai earlier this week including the racecourse, which hosts afternoon race meetings every alternate Friday.