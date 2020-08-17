Dubai: Popular Emirati racehorse owner Helal Alalawi claimed a slice of history when he sent out Jugurtha De Monlau to win the Prix de L’Aca, the first Purebred Arabian race ever to be run at France’s Vichy-Bellerive Hippodrome on Saturday.
A four-year-old bred in France, Jugurtha De Monlau was ridden with confidence by French rider Clement Cadel to score by three-quarters of a length from Nijinski Al Maury, the mount of Jerome Cabre.
It was his first success in five starts following a second place effort and two third place performances.
Djalnor was a quarter of a length back in third in the 2,000 metre contest for jockey Guillaume Millet.
The winner was trained by David Morrison.
Vichy racecourse, which is located in the historic province of Bourbonnais in central France, regularly conducts trotting, galloping and obstacle racing as well as flat races.
However, the Prix de L’Aca was the first ever Purebred Arabian flat race ever run on the track that sits on the banks of the famous Allier.
Punctuated by 40 days of racing, the 2020 season at Vichy has proved to be exciting although deeply impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.
The season features many highlights including the Arabian contest which promises to the first of many held at the historic course which was built in the 19th century.
It was part of the Hippodrome Festival where children were the star attraction as the racecourse offered plenty of activities to delight young and their older companions
Racing at Vichy ends on September 19 with the Naevus 2000 charity evening.