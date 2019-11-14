Spanko hails Shaikha Alya for inspiring others to take up sport

Action from the Pink Polo match between YAS Properties and Ghantoot. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club could not have wished for a better start to the landmark new season when it hosted the tradition the Pink Polo Exhibition match at their state-of-the-art polo club in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

This was the 10th edition of Pink Polo Day, an event which hopes to raise awareness for breast caner through sport and by bringing the whole community together to support each other in coping and dealing with the illness.

The highlight of a day filled with exciting activities and entertainment was the polo match between Yas Properties and the hosts Ghantoot.

Victory went to the visitors who won 6-3.

Ali Al Marri stole the show with a high-level display of polo during which he scored a goal in each of the game’s four chukkas.

He was well supported by Yousef Bin Dasmal, who scored two goals, with the two women in the team, Sheikha Alya Al Maktoum and Petre B Spanko, providing them all the support in the field.

Abdullah Bin Desmal top scored for Ghantoot while Khalid Bin Drai also put his name on the scoreboard. Maryam Al Hassani also showed she can mix it with the men with a good display of horsemanship.

Spanko saluted the spirit of the players on the field and described the match and atmosphere at Ghantoot Racing & Polo club as thoroughly enjoyable.

“In Ghantoot, they always do things so perfectly,” she said. “The arrangements and activities were well planned and it was good to see so many VIPs and dignitaries attend the event to support breast cancer. It means a lot.

“It was easy to play a game of polo, which can be rough and tough, in such a wonderful atmosphere and I think we all really enjoyed ourselves.

“I was happy and privilege to be invited to play on the Yas Properties alongside Sheikha Alya, who is not only an amazing woman but a skilful polo player. It really was an honour to play on her team together with Ali and Yousef,” she added.

“There was a lovely team spirit and I enjoyed every minute of the game and the different horses that I was privileged to ride.

“I am also very happy to see more and more ladies playing polo as it brings a new element into the game. Here’s to many more years of Pink Polo.”