Six teams in fray for the marquee event which boasts a prize purse of Dh 500,000

Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club played a pioneering role in helping the sport of polo thrive in the UAE. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News file

Dubai: Some of the UAE’s best polo players will be joined by professionals from around the world in the 20th edition of the HH President of UAE Polo Cup at the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, being held from March 11-27.

The prestigious 18-handicap tournament, which offers a lucrative prize purse of Dh 500,000, will be contested by six teams. The format for the event is a round-robin league with the two top teams qualifying for the Grand Final. The competing teams represent hosts Ghantoot, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Desert Palm, Al Habtoor and Bangash.

All games will be held at the state-of-the-art Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club in Abu Dhabi. “The sport of polo in the UAE is going in the right way and it is indeed a historical occasion for Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of HH President of the UAE Polo Cup,” Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

Zayed Alaboudi Al Zaabi, Ghantoot’s Executive Director, echoed Sheikh Falah’s view and said: “Since it was founded in 1994, the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club has invested into the successful model created by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and which has been passionately carried forward by Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed.

“Through their collective vision, the club has grown steadily from humble beginnings into a proud and permanent headquarters for top-level polo in the country,” he added.

“We can all look forward to two weeks of high-quality polo. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our patrons, partners, sponsors and not least the fans for being with us over the past 20 years.

The governing partner for the HH President of the UAE Cup is Abu Dhabi Sports Council and it’s being held in association with the Emirates Polo Association. Event Sponsors include YAS Capital Investments,YAS International Properties LLC, YAS International Development, YAS International Holding , YAS International Investment and La Roche Pharmacy

The Official Car is Ghantoot’s long-time Pillar Partner, Premier Motors - Maserati.

AT A GLANCE

What: HH President of the UAE Polo Tournament

When: March 11-27

Where: Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, Abu Dhabi

Teams: Six

Tournament Handicap: 18 Handicap