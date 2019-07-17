Quality field gather to have a shot at some of the sport’s most prestigious races

Dubai: The untiring efforts of the teams behind the Dubai International Arabian Races (DIAR) are starting to pay-off handsomely with several records set to be eclipsed at this year’s renewal of Europe’s most prestigious Purebred Arabian race day.

Created by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, in the early eighties as a platform to help promote and popularise Arabian racing, the event has enjoyed a steady and healthy growth to its present day riches.

The Arabian Racing Organisation (ARO), officially the sole Arabian Racing Authority in the UK, announced an increase in international numbers for the eight-race meeting at Newbury Racecourse on July 28, with the day’s four Group races receiving a significant boost.

As many as 29 international horses that have not been previously registered with ARO, including UK-based horses, are among the 84 entries nominated for the four races — the DIAR International Stakes (Group3), Jebel Ali Racecourse Za’abeel International Stakes (Group 1), Shadwell Arabian Stallions Hatta International Stakes (Group 1) and the Shadwell Dubai International Stakes (Group 1).

Credit for this growth can be attributed in the main to the DIAR prep-race series and the bonus scheme for all overseas runners.

Five winners of the preps held in Rome, Sweden and the UK, Avez De Pine, Bayan, Cleopathre, Kanaan and Kao Kat MHF, hold entries for the Newbury showpiece.

In addition 19 individual Group or Listed PA winners also holding entries as the supplementary stage for the international races are set to close on Thursday, July 18.

Final declarations for all races will be announced on Wednesday, July 24.

Genny Haynes, ARO Commercial and Finance Director, said earlier: “We welcome the continued support of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan for our flagship event, which promotes Purebred Arabian racing worldwide from the grassroots to the highest level.

“It is clear from the increase in international entries that the DIAR prep series continues to gain momentum and that the appetite for top quality international Arabian racing remains strong across Europe.”

The ARO also announced an additional award for the leading trainer at Newbury on July 28. The trainer amassing the most points across the eight races will go home with a cash prize of £1000 (Dh4,563).

At A Glance

Dubai International Arabian Races

July 28, Newbury Racecourse, UK

Race 1. Emirates Premier Handicap Stakes

Purse £12,000 PA 4yo+ rated 50-90, Distance 1 mile

Race 2. UAE Embassy in London International Stakes

Purse £25,000 PA 3yos only 7f

Race 3. DIAR International Stakes (Group3)

Purse £25,000 PA 4yos+ 6f

Race 4. Jebel Ali Racecourse Za’abeel International Stakes (Group 1)

Purse: £35,000 PA 4yos+ 10f

Race 5. Shadwell Arabian Stallions Hatta International Stakes (Group 1)

Purse: £58,000PA 4yos+ 10f

Race 6. Shadwell Dubai International Stakes (Group 1)

PurseL £10,000 PA rated 0-105 — 4yos+ 2400m

Race 7. Dubai Developments Premier Handicap Stakes

Purse: £10,000 (PA rated 40-75) 4yos+ 7f

Race 8. Emirates NBD Handicap Stakes