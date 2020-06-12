Tabarrak wins the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Cup Stakes Image Credit: Courtesy Sky Sports

Dubai: The final day of Newbury Racecourse’s three-day Restart Fixture on Saturday is highlighted by the rescheduled Group 3 Diomed Stakes, where the Classic generation gets an early chance to test themselves against their seniors.

Traditionally held at Epsom Racecourse as part of the Derby Festival, it has been moved to the Berkshire course due to the BHA’s reshuffling of races in the wake of COVID-19.

The race is named after Diomed, the inaugural winner of the Epsom Derby. It was established in 1971.

This year’s renewal sees the winners of the last two running of the race at Epsom, Century Dream and Zaaki, return to try their luck at Newbury.

A high-class Flat and National Hunt track, Newbury’s left-handed, galloping course offers horses a true test of stamina, much like Epsom Downs.

As a result, Saturday’s race holds promise of providing a similar feel to the original Diomed Stakes run at the Surrey track.

The nine-runner field is headed by market leader King Of Comedy who has run some big races at Ascot, Newmarket, York and Sandown but makes his debut at Newbury.

The four-year-old son of Kingsman is looking for his first win in six starts since landing the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown Park last May.

Tabarrak, an 11/2 third favourite, will be ridded by Jim Crowley for retaining owner Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

A seven-year-old son of Acclamation, Tabarrak makes his seasonal debut having closed out last year by taking out the Listed Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes at this course, in September.

A veteran of 33 races, he is proven over a mile and should pose a threat to the likes of King of Comedy, the mount of Martyn Haley, and James Doyle’s Century Dream, who is trained by Simon Crisford for Dubai businessman Abdullah Belhab.

Saturday’s eight-race card also features the Listed Abingdon Fillies’ Stakes (formerly the Ballymacoll Stud Stakes), which is run over a distance of 1,800 metres, and the Maggie Dickson Fillies’ Stakes which has been transferred to Newbury from Musselburgh.

Commenting on the three-day fixture Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be back racing here at Newbury this week and are incredibly grateful for the help and support we have received from stakeholders across the industry to get racing back in a safe environment.

“Key to the restart is the backing of our sponsors, and so we thank MansionBet and the European Breeders Fund for their support across the three days.

“While we cannot yet welcome any owners, we would like to thank them for their ongoing support of Newbury Racecourse and we hope it won’t be too long before we can open our doors to them and all our customers.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure the racecourse is a safe place for all those involved in delivering the three days and the track is looking fantastic.”

Odds

Diomed Stakes, 1,600m, Group 3