Dubai: The bubble has finally burst for Godolphin’s previously unbeaten Pinatubo when he suffered his first defeat in seven starts when he was outrun by the Oisin Murphy-ridden Kameko and Ireland’s Wichita in the 2,000 Guineas - the first Classic of the British racing season - at Newmarket on Saturday.
Ridden by William Buick, last year’s superstar Pinatubo appeared to have every chance when he punched clear inside the final two furlongs, but was caught for speed by the exciting winner.
Kameko provided trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Murphy with a first-ever 2,000 Guineas success. Wichita narrowly failed to supply Irish maestro Aidan O’Brien a 11th triumph in the contest.