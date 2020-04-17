Bivouac, winner of the Group 1 Golden Rose and the Newmarket Handicap, takes on a classy field in the Group 1 All-Aged Stakes at Randwick racecourse in Australia Image Credit: Godolphin

Dubai: The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable go in search of one of Australian racing’s oldest prizes, the Group 1 All Aged Stakes at Royal Randwick racecourse in Sydney, with the well-seasoned campaigner, Bivouac.

Trained by James Cummings at Sydney-based Leilani Lodge, the four-time Group winning son of Exceed And Excel, will line-up with a high-quality field of 14 horses in the seven furlong contest.

Racing continues at Randwick during the Autumn Carnival, behind closed doors and with strict adherence to the safety guidelines set out by the government and health authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All Aged Stakes dates back to 1864 and has attracted champions from every era.

A Godolphin homebred in Australia, Bivouac will be having his fifth start of the season and 16th overall.

Already with a Group 1 victory under his belt following a strong performance in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington in March, Bivouac goes into the contest as the second favourite behind defending champion Pierata, with Santa Ana Lane, Super Seth and Dreamforce adding depth to what looks a smashing field.

However, Cummings, who has his string in top condition is hoping for a big effort from his up-and-coming stable star.

“He’s the highest-rated sprinter I’ve been lucky enough to train and I don’t think we’re yet to see the best of him,” Cummings told the Godolphin website.

“This is a high-class race in which a win would bring him the credit he deserves.”

“Bivouac has panels of talent and it’s been fascinating to see him harness it and to watch him develop, He added.

“He’s the genuine article and I’d be immensely happy to see him show it at weight-for-age in what is one of the best All-Aged Stakes fields we’ve seen in a quite some time.”

Since winning at Newmarket, Bivouac has finished third in the Group 1 William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley and sixth in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes, a race that has supplied the past four winners of the All Aged Stakes, on a less than favourable heavy track at Randwick.

The Godolphin website reports that both were testing runs for the colt, but he is likely to be suited by a dry track at Randwick and a suitable gate (No 4).

As he steps up to 1,400m for the first time since winning the Golden Rose in the spring, Bivouac bids to hand Godolphin a fourth G1 winner for the year.

Meanwhile, Morphettville racecourse in Adelaide, stages a high-class renewal of the Group 3 RN Irwin Stakes where Godolphin pair Home Of The Brave (Dom Torneur) and Viridine (Paul Gatt) hold strong claims.