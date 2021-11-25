Sharjah and Jebel Ali the focus for this week’s racing in the UAE

Packed weekend of horse racing action this weekend Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

This weekend’s racing action in the UAE is focused on Jebel Ali Racecourse and the Longines Sharjah Equestrian Club, with plenty of interesting races on the cards.

Jebel Ali’s six-race card features a two Conditions events, two handicaps and a pair of exciting Maiden contests which has attracted several new comers to the UAE. Sharjah’s card on Friday is highlighted by the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, a thoroughbred Handicap, which carriers a rich purse of Dh 200,000.

So there’s a lot to look forward to this weekend and Gulf News offers you five races to look out for:

Uncle Hamid chases third win of season

Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday, November 26

Uncle Hamid is chasing his third win of season Image Credit: ERA

Uncle Hamid seems to have discovered his best form and looks the pick of the six runners lining up in the Al Shafar Investment Conditions Stakes over 1200 metres on Dirt.

Trained by champion handler Doug Watson, the three-year-old son of Tapiture has sampled success at Jebel Ali and Meydan Racecourse, and returns to the former with a big chance of extending his winning streak. Among his rivals is the UAE debutant Taakeed, who represents resident Jebel Ali handler Nicholas and new stable jockey Richard Mullen. A Hard Spun three-year-old Taakeed will bid to make a big impression on his debut.

GN Selections: 1. Uncle Hamid 2. Taakeed.

Shadwell unleash four-time UK scorer Khuzaam

Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday, November 26

Khuzaam is set for an exciting debut Image Credit: @ShadwellRacing

Classy Khuzaam, a four-time scorer for Roger Varian when trained in the UK, makes an exciting UAE debut for trainer Doug Watson in the Shadwell Conditions Stakes.

A Shadwell homebred by Kitten’s Joy, Khuzaam had his last start at Deauville, France where he was just beaten by a neck. Prior to that he posted some impressive wins on the all-weather tracks in the UK. He faces seven rivals including stablemate and last season’s Al Shindagha Sprint winner, Al Tariq.

GN Selections: 1. Al Tareq 2. Khuzaam.

Watson mob-handed in Jebel Ali handicap

Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday, November 26

Doug Watson once again appears to hold a strong hand Image Credit: ERA

Doug Watson once again appears to hold a strong hand in the first of two Handicaps at Jebel Ali, this one sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai.

The champion handler saddles five runners in the 16-horse field including former Longines Spirit Collection Cup scorer Maqaadeer, who will be rode by Shadwell’s retained jockey, Dane O’Neil. A son of Mukhadram, he has not shown much in two starts at Jebel Ali this season, but Watson is as patient as they come and persists with the five-year-old.

Shadwell are also represented by top weight Almushref who is looking for a maiden UAE victory for trainer Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri.

GN Selections: 1. Maqaadeer 2. Rougher.

Law Of Peace can see off strong field

Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday, November 26

Law Of Peace can see off strong field Image Credit: ERA

Bhupat Seemar has his string in fine order and the Zabeel Stables handler sends out Abu Dhabi scorer Law Of Peace to contest the concluding race at Jebel Ali on Friday, a 1600 metre handicap which has attracted 14 runners.

The son of Shamardal has only won once but showed promise when finishing second at Jebel Ali on the opening day of the new season. His biggest rival appears to be the Doug Watson-trainer Exciting Days who was a winner on the same day.

GN Selections: 1. Exciting Days. 2. Law Of Peace.

Dolmen bids for second Cup success in Sharjah

Longines Sharjah Equestrian Club on Saturday, November 27

Dolmen bids for second Cup success in Sharjah Image Credit: ERA

Former Sharjah scorer Dolmen takes on some strong rivals as he bids for a second big race success at Sharjah in the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup over 1700 metres.

Dolmen won the HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup in 2019 and returns with a big chance on Saturday, where he faces 15 rivas. Among them are the Doug Watson duo of Glavanize and Pharoah King and the Beverly Deutrom-trained Oasis Charm.