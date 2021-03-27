Dubai: It’s been another strange year sport and in horse racing, but the 25th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline looks set to lift spirts and set pulses racing on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Spectators are prohibited from attending the big day because of COVID-19 restrictions, but fans can still watch all the action of the nine races live on television thanks to a massive broadcasting effort that will reach across the five continents.
The card reeks class with five other Group 1 races, three Group 2 contests and also a race exclusively for the Purebred Arabian racehorse, which has come a long way in recent years.
The feature race of the evening is the $12million Dubai World Cup which has attracted a diverse field of 14 runners and is supported by top class races like the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Dubai Turf, Dubai Golden Shaheen, UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Gold Cup, Godolphin Mile and the Kahayla Classic for Arabians.
Follow the live updates here:
Next race: Al Quoz Sprint
Racecard - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | EQUILATERAL (GB) | C Hills | L Dettori
2 | EXTRAVAGANT KID (USA) | B Walsh | R Moore
3 | KHAADEM (IRE) | C Hills | J Crowley
4 | MAN OF PROMISE (USA) | C Appleby | R Mullen
5 | MOSS GILL (IRE) | E Bethell | D Tudhope
6 | MOTAFAAWIT (IRE) | D Watson | P Dobbs
7 | ROYAL CRUSADE (GB) | C Appleby | M Barzalona
8 | SPACE BLUES (IRE) | C Appleby | W Buick
9 | SPEAK IN COLOURS (GB) | J O'Brien | D Egan
10 | TRUE VALOUR (IRE) | G Motion | J Rosario
11 | FINAL SONG (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon
12 | ACKLAM EXPRESS (IRE) | N Tinkler | R Scott
13 | COWAN (USA) | S Asmussen | L Saez
Subjectivist wins Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors
Subjectivist ridden by jockey Joe Fanning and trained by Mark Johnston wins the Dubai Gold Cup race
Next race: Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors Group 2 3,200 metres
And so were into the third race of the afternoon, the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors, the longest race at the meeting which is run over a sapping two miles (3,200 metres).
Some of Europe’s best stayers will take on the local challenge led by the Godolphin hope Secret Advisor who looks smashing as he takes in the preliminaries inside the Meydan parade ring.
If trainer Charlie Appleby was looking for an heir to Cross Counter, the Melbourne Cup winner’s throne, then this horse can prove a worthy successor with a strong performance today.
Cross Counter won this race in 2019 under jockey Willia Buick, who looks energized as he hops into the saddle before cantering to the starting gates.
Another horse who looks in good shape is the Mark Johnston-trained Subjectivist, winner of the Group1 Prix Royal –Oak Stakes in Longchamp, France on his last start on October 2020.
Scottish-born Mark Johnston is the most successful trainer in British racing history and believes that Subjectivist is ready to run a big race.
Other overseas raiders looking to strike gold at Meydan is Sir Michael Stoute’s Regal Reality while and Andrew Balding's Spanish Mission who was a runner-up on his most recent outing in Saudi Arabia.
Keep an eye on Volcanic Sky who represents renowned Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour, who won this race in 2013 with the outstanding stayer, Cavalryman
Racecard - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | AWAY HE GOES (IRE) | Mohammed | P Cosgrave
2 | FOR THE TOP (ARG) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona
3 | GLOBAL HEAT (IRE) | S bin Suroor | L Dettori
4 | MEKONG (GB) | J Osborne | J Crowley
5 | RED VERDON (USA) | E Dunlop | D Egan
6 | ROYAL MARINE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | O Murphy
7 | SECRET ADVISOR (FR) | C Appleby | W Buick
8 | SPANISH MISSION (USA) | A Balding | R Moore
9 | VOLCANIC SKY (GB) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon
10 | WALDERBE (GER) | R Rohne | M Michel
11 | SUBJECTIVIST (GB) | M Johnston | J Fanning
Godolphin Mile: Prize ceremony
Godolphin Mile standings
Secret Ambition wins Godolphin Mile
Race 2 | Godolphin Mile
Racecard - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City - District One
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | AMBASSADORIAL (USA) | J Chapple-Hyam | D Egan
2 | AVANT GARDE (USA) | G Delgado | L Saez
3 | BLOWN BY WIND (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | R Ffrench
4 | CHIEFDOM (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona
5 | DIEU DU VIN (JPN) | Y Kato | L Dettori
6 | DUBAI MIRAGE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon
7 | GOLDEN GOAL (IRE) | D Watson | S Hitchcott
8 | MIDNIGHT SANDS (USA) | D Watson | P Dobbs
9 | PARSIMONY (USA) | D O'Neill | W Buick
10 | RODAINI (USA) | S Seemar | P Cosgrave
11 | ROMAN ROSSO (ARG) | S Seemar | R Moore
12 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | T O'Shea
13 | SNAPPER SINCLAIR (USA) | S Asmussen | J Rosario
14 | TUZ (USA) | S Seemar | Antonio Fresu
15 | URBAN ICON (GB) | S Alkahtani | O Murphy
French delight in Dubai World Cup opener
France drew first blood on Dubai World Cup day, winning the Group 1 $750,000 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored by Mubadala, with the hugely impressive Deryan.
Ridden with supreme confidence by Iortiz Mendizabal, Deryan was on the bridal for most of the 2,000 metre trip before he was asked to rein-in front-running Af Alwajel the mount of seven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea.
And he did with ease to win in course-record time and provide Mendizabal with a memorable return to Meydan after his last visit here in 2012.
Mubasher Al Kalediah, the big favourite from Saudi Arabia raced off the pace and on the wide outside before he attempted to close the gap on the leaders but was caught for speed.
“He just loves this track and it gave me a lot of confidence,” said Mendizabal.
The winning distances were 0.5 lengths and 3.5 lengths to the third place finisher
The race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, and Deryan’s emphatic victory demonstrates just why the breed has been making giant strides forward.
Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.
Presentaion ceremony
2ND | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea
3RD | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi
4TH | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon
DERYAN wins DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC
Preview Race 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala
The horses are in the parade ring for the start of the Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala the traditional curtain-raiser to the Meydan showpiece which features nine exciting races.
Run since 1996 the race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, a breed who have been making giant steps with the help of improved breeding standards around the world.
The eye-catcher is the Saudi raider Mubasher Al Khalediah with stable companion Mutwakel Al Khalediah also making heads turn.
The majestic greys who are both trained by highly regarded Saudi handler Mutleq Bin Mushref, look the ones to beat.
Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.
He was just judged the Best Turned Out Horse and his groom awarded a prize of Dh 1,500 for his efforts.
Is this a good sign?
Racecard - Race 1 | Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea
2 | AL ROBA'A AL KHALI (OM) | A Al Hammadi | A de Vries
3 | AL ZAHIR (FR) | A Al Rayhi | J Crowley
4 | BRRAQ (FR) | J C Pecout | R Curatolo
5 | DERYAN (FR) | D Guillemin | I Mendizabal
6 | FETTAH DU LOUP (FR) | S Al Ghunaimi | A M Al Balushi
7 | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon
8 | HAYYAN (FR) | F Sanchez | R Mullen
9 | MASHHUR AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | P Collington | A Moreno
10 | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi
11 | MUTWAKEL AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M bin Mashref | E Castro
12 | RB FRYNCHH DUDE (US) | H Alalawi | P Cosgrave
13 | RB MONEY TO BURN (US) | E Lemartinel | A Fresu
First race DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC at 3.45pm
Bright sunny evening
It’s a beautiful bright sunny day even though the mercury is a trifle on the higher side.
But nobody seems to care really.
They are here to enjoy a good day’s racing featuring some of the best thoroughbred and Arabian horses in the world, their talented riders and trainers who have meticulously prepared their horses for this red-letter day.
So don’t go anywhere, not until the 25th running of the $12million Dubai World Cup, which is scheduled to be run at 8.40 om (UAE time) sharp.
Let’s all have some fun!
All set for the first race
Less than an hour
Less than an hour to go for the first race of the day.
The action kicks-off at 3.45pm in the afternoon with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to be run at 8.50pm under Meydan’s magnificent floodlights