The feature race of the evening is the $12million Dubai World Cup

Subjectivist, ridden by jockey Joe Fanning and trained by Mark Johnston wins the Dubai Gold Cup race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s been another strange year sport and in horse racing, but the 25th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline looks set to lift spirts and set pulses racing on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Spectators are prohibited from attending the big day because of COVID-19 restrictions, but fans can still watch all the action of the nine races live on television thanks to a massive broadcasting effort that will reach across the five continents.

The card reeks class with five other Group 1 races, three Group 2 contests and also a race exclusively for the Purebred Arabian racehorse, which has come a long way in recent years.

The feature race of the evening is the $12million Dubai World Cup which has attracted a diverse field of 14 runners and is supported by top class races like the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Dubai Turf, Dubai Golden Shaheen, UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Gold Cup, Godolphin Mile and the Kahayla Classic for Arabians.

Follow the live updates here:

05:07PM



Next race: Al Quoz Sprint

Racecard - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | EQUILATERAL (GB) | C Hills | L Dettori

2 | EXTRAVAGANT KID (USA) | B Walsh | R Moore

3 | KHAADEM (IRE) | C Hills | J Crowley

4 | MAN OF PROMISE (USA) | C Appleby | R Mullen

5 | MOSS GILL (IRE) | E Bethell | D Tudhope

6 | MOTAFAAWIT (IRE) | D Watson | P Dobbs

7 | ROYAL CRUSADE (GB) | C Appleby | M Barzalona

8 | SPACE BLUES (IRE) | C Appleby | W Buick

9 | SPEAK IN COLOURS (GB) | J O'Brien | D Egan

10 | TRUE VALOUR (IRE) | G Motion | J Rosario

11 | FINAL SONG (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

12 | ACKLAM EXPRESS (IRE) | N Tinkler | R Scott

13 | COWAN (USA) | S Asmussen | L Saez

04:55PM



Subjectivist wins Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors

Subjectivist ridden by jockey Joe Fanning and trained by Mark Johnston wins the Dubai Gold Cup race

04:38PM



Next race: Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors Group 2 3,200 metres

And so were into the third race of the afternoon, the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors, the longest race at the meeting which is run over a sapping two miles (3,200 metres).

Some of Europe’s best stayers will take on the local challenge led by the Godolphin hope Secret Advisor who looks smashing as he takes in the preliminaries inside the Meydan parade ring.

If trainer Charlie Appleby was looking for an heir to Cross Counter, the Melbourne Cup winner’s throne, then this horse can prove a worthy successor with a strong performance today.

Cross Counter won this race in 2019 under jockey Willia Buick, who looks energized as he hops into the saddle before cantering to the starting gates.

Another horse who looks in good shape is the Mark Johnston-trained Subjectivist, winner of the Group1 Prix Royal –Oak Stakes in Longchamp, France on his last start on October 2020.

Scottish-born Mark Johnston is the most successful trainer in British racing history and believes that Subjectivist is ready to run a big race.

Other overseas raiders looking to strike gold at Meydan is Sir Michael Stoute’s Regal Reality while and Andrew Balding's Spanish Mission who was a runner-up on his most recent outing in Saudi Arabia.

Keep an eye on Volcanic Sky who represents renowned Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour, who won this race in 2013 with the outstanding stayer, Cavalryman

Racecard - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AWAY HE GOES (IRE) | Mohammed | P Cosgrave

2 | FOR THE TOP (ARG) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

3 | GLOBAL HEAT (IRE) | S bin Suroor | L Dettori

4 | MEKONG (GB) | J Osborne | J Crowley

5 | RED VERDON (USA) | E Dunlop | D Egan

6 | ROYAL MARINE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | O Murphy

7 | SECRET ADVISOR (FR) | C Appleby | W Buick

8 | SPANISH MISSION (USA) | A Balding | R Moore

9 | VOLCANIC SKY (GB) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

10 | WALDERBE (GER) | R Rohne | M Michel

11 | SUBJECTIVIST (GB) | M Johnston | J Fanning

04:32PM



Godolphin Mile: Prize ceremony

04:27PM



Godolphin Mile standings

Secret Ambition, ridden by jockey Tadhg O’Shea and trained by Satish Seemar wins the Godolphin Mile race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

04:20PM



Secret Ambition wins Godolphin Mile

04:10PM



Race 2 | Godolphin Mile

Racecard - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City - District One

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AMBASSADORIAL (USA) | J Chapple-Hyam | D Egan

2 | AVANT GARDE (USA) | G Delgado | L Saez

3 | BLOWN BY WIND (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | R Ffrench

4 | CHIEFDOM (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

5 | DIEU DU VIN (JPN) | Y Kato | L Dettori

6 | DUBAI MIRAGE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

7 | GOLDEN GOAL (IRE) | D Watson | S Hitchcott

8 | MIDNIGHT SANDS (USA) | D Watson | P Dobbs

9 | PARSIMONY (USA) | D O'Neill | W Buick

10 | RODAINI (USA) | S Seemar | P Cosgrave

11 | ROMAN ROSSO (ARG) | S Seemar | R Moore

12 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | T O'Shea

13 | SNAPPER SINCLAIR (USA) | S Asmussen | J Rosario

14 | TUZ (USA) | S Seemar | Antonio Fresu

15 | URBAN ICON (GB) | S Alkahtani | O Murphy

04:07PM



French delight in Dubai World Cup opener

France drew first blood on Dubai World Cup day, winning the Group 1 $750,000 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored by Mubadala, with the hugely impressive Deryan.

Ridden with supreme confidence by Iortiz Mendizabal, Deryan was on the bridal for most of the 2,000 metre trip before he was asked to rein-in front-running Af Alwajel the mount of seven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea.

Deryan, ridden by jockey Loritz Mendizabal and trained by Didier Guillemin wins the Dubai Kahayla Classic race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

And he did with ease to win in course-record time and provide Mendizabal with a memorable return to Meydan after his last visit here in 2012.

Mubasher Al Kalediah, the big favourite from Saudi Arabia raced off the pace and on the wide outside before he attempted to close the gap on the leaders but was caught for speed.

“He just loves this track and it gave me a lot of confidence,” said Mendizabal.

The winning distances were 0.5 lengths and 3.5 lengths to the third place finisher

The race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, and Deryan’s emphatic victory demonstrates just why the breed has been making giant strides forward.

Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.

04:01PM



Presentaion ceremony

03:55PM



Results - Race 1 | Dubai Kahayla Classic 1ST | DERYAN (FR) | D Guillemin | I Mendizabal

2ND | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea

3RD | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi

4TH | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon

03:49PM



DERYAN wins DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC

03:42PM



Preview Race 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala

The horses are in the parade ring for the start of the Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala the traditional curtain-raiser to the Meydan showpiece which features nine exciting races.

Run since 1996 the race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, a breed who have been making giant steps with the help of improved breeding standards around the world.

The eye-catcher is the Saudi raider Mubasher Al Khalediah with stable companion Mutwakel Al Khalediah also making heads turn.

The majestic greys who are both trained by highly regarded Saudi handler Mutleq Bin Mushref, look the ones to beat.

Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.

He was just judged the Best Turned Out Horse and his groom awarded a prize of Dh 1,500 for his efforts.

Is this a good sign?

Racecard - Race 1 | Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea

2 | AL ROBA'A AL KHALI (OM) | A Al Hammadi | A de Vries

3 | AL ZAHIR (FR) | A Al Rayhi | J Crowley

4 | BRRAQ (FR) | J C Pecout | R Curatolo

5 | DERYAN (FR) | D Guillemin | I Mendizabal

6 | FETTAH DU LOUP (FR) | S Al Ghunaimi | A M Al Balushi

7 | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon

8 | HAYYAN (FR) | F Sanchez | R Mullen

9 | MASHHUR AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | P Collington | A Moreno

10 | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi

11 | MUTWAKEL AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M bin Mashref | E Castro

12 | RB FRYNCHH DUDE (US) | H Alalawi | P Cosgrave

13 | RB MONEY TO BURN (US) | E Lemartinel | A Fresu

03:40PM



03:26PM



03:18PM



First race DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC at 3.45pm

03:05PM



Bright sunny evening

It’s a beautiful bright sunny day even though the mercury is a trifle on the higher side.

But nobody seems to care really.

They are here to enjoy a good day’s racing featuring some of the best thoroughbred and Arabian horses in the world, their talented riders and trainers who have meticulously prepared their horses for this red-letter day.

So don’t go anywhere, not until the 25th running of the $12million Dubai World Cup, which is scheduled to be run at 8.40 om (UAE time) sharp.

Let’s all have some fun!

03:02PM



All set for the first race

02:38PM



Less than an hour

Less than an hour to go for the first race of the day.

02:02PM



The action kicks-off at 3.45pm in the afternoon with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to be run at 8.50pm under Meydan’s magnificent floodlights

01:57PM



Waiting for the winners

Getting ready for the big day