Fans who dress to impress will be in the running this coming weekend as registration for the famous Dubai World Cup Style Stakes is now open.
All trend-setting eyes will be on Meydan Racecourse’s Fashion Garden on May 26 in the Apron Views at Dubai World Cup.
Along with the horses, trainers, owners and jockeys bidding to take home a slice of the $30.5 million prize money on offer next Saturday, the best-dressed spectators will also be competing for prizes.
A limited number of online registrations are now open to Dubai World Cup tickets holders, and fans can also register on the day at the Fashion Garden, Meydan.
Registered contestants must arrive between 12.30pm and 3.30pm to collect their paddle and all participants will be assigned a number and must arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of their category.
Competition will be stiff as a capacity crowd is expected this year following Covid-19 restrictions last time around.
Categories include Creative Hat, Creative Outfit, Best Dressed Gent, Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Couple, with prizes for all winners.