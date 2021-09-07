Mystic Guide won the last Dubai World Cup race in 2020 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has announced that the overall prize money for the 2021-2022 flat-racing season will be in excess of $40 million.

The domestic racing season offers over $2.3 million while the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival (DWCC) is now valued at more than $7.5 million. The 26th Dubai World Cup meeting on March 26 now has a total purse of $30.5 million with all races securing at least $1 million in prize money.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the prize money for the 2021-2022 flat-racing season are part of Dubai’s commitment to support global horse racing in rebounding from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as enhancing the horizons of excellence in both domestic and international racing. Under His Highness’s leadership, Dubai has been proactive in ensuring that horse racing continues to thrive in a protected environment that ensures the safety of all participants without compromising on the passion and competitive spirit that animates this sport.”

“As a major hub for horse racing events, Dubai will continue to take leadership in introducing initiatives that boost the sector and revitalise the global fraternity of horse owners, trainers and other equestrian professionals. We look forward to witnessing more iconic races, discovering new stars, and celebrating this wonderful sport in our new season, which begins in November,” he added.

“I would like to extend my personal thanks and appreciation to everyone involved in the industry and the sport we love, including owners, trainers, jockeys and all the hardworking staff at the stables who have been a great asset to the industry both locally and globally. I would also like to thank our loyal horse racing fans for their continued support. Finally, to our valued Sponsors, their support in presenting this exciting season ahead is fundamental, and we truly appreciate their partnership,” Sheikh Rashid concluded.

The Dubai World Cup event is one of the highlights on the global racing celendar Image Credit: Dubai Media Office