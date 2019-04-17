Dubai: Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Christophe Soumillon has pledged to donate his winnings during the Craven Meeting in England to the rehabilitation of the ill-fated Notre Dame Cathedral in France.

The Belgian-born rider, who boasted he is “French at heart” on his twitter account said he was “touched” by the worldwide support for the seminal building, which was ravaged by a devastating fire on Tuesday evening that left nothing but skeletal remains.

“French at heart, I feel very touched and I will donate my winnings from the week to contribute to the reconstruction effort. Bravo to the Paris Pompiers!” Soumillon tweeted.

The 10-time champion jockey, who won a historic second Dubai World Cup for Godolphin’s Saeed Bin Surour aboard Thunder Snow at Meydan last month, is booked to ride several exciting prospects for the renowned Emirati trainer at Newmarket Racecourse in England this week.

“It’s a wonderful gesture by Christophe,” said Bin Surour. “Calamities like these touch people’s hearts.”