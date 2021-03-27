Dubai: Scottish-born Mark Johnston, the most successful trainer in British racing history, said that the Dubai Gold Cup had long been the target for Subjectivist who justified his trainer’s faith in him when streaking home to win the 3,200m contest, the longest race at the Dubai World Cup meeting.
With veteran Joe Fanning on board the four-year-old son of Teofilo looks to have all the top staying contests on his radar after a total dominant display of staying.
Subjectivst crossed the line five-and-a-half lengths clear of the German raider and 33/1 outsider Walderbe, with Away He Goes staying on for third.
Most of the others in the race failed to make an impression after failing to match the winner’s extraordinary turn of hoof which resulted in him setting a new track record of 3:17.71 for the two mile race at Meydan, beating the previous mark of 3:17.92 set by Vazirabad in 2018.
Subjectivist was cut to 8-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup after his victory. Godolphin’s Secret Advisor, the ante-post favourite raced in mid-division but never improved to finish fourth ahead of the fancied British raider Spanish Mission.