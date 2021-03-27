Dubai: Satish Seemar and Tadhg O’Shea combined to land the Group 2 $750,000 Godolphin Mile in dominating fashion with Secret Ambition.
The field of 15 went really hard at the start with Secret Ambition and Urban Icon battling for the lead going and the former trained by Seemar starting to kick clear going as the field turned for home.
Secret Ambition had won the G3 Firebreak Stakes during the Carnival and headed Seemar’s quartet going into the race, finishing with a brilliant margin success.
O’Shea said: “Satish had told me he was the best horse in the race and he’s proved just that.”
Doug Watson’s Golden Goal took second under 2016 winner Sam Hitchcott, with Gustavo Delgado’s Avant Garde running in third under Luis Saez.