Dubai: The Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen dished out a classic with Antonio Fresu winning aboard Zenden in record time.
Drawn widest, Carlos David’s Zenden broke superbly under Fresu and went straight to the front leading the field into the turn for home and kicking clear to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths from Takayuki Yasuda’s Ryan Moore-driven Red Le Zele, with Doug Watson’s Canvassed a further two-and-three-quarter lengths back in third under Pat Dobbs.
In winning, Zenden lowered the time for the distance to 1:09.01, which was a little over a second quicker than the previous best of 1:10.12 set by Mind Your Biscuits in 2018. Unfortunately, Zenden broke down just after crossing the line.