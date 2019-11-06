The welfare of jockeys will be the underlying theme of the two-day symposium at the Meydan. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The 2019 International Conference for the Health, Safety and Welfare of Jockeys (ICHSWJ), a leader in the education and research to improve the sport, will be held at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai on November 7-8. This is the eighth edition of the conference with representatives attending from 16 countries.

Sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld, a renowned distributor of equine equipment, feeds and veterinary medicines, the conference is organised by the European Medical Officers Group (EMA) and is held under the auspices of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA).

The conference will focus on jockey-related issues and features presentations from some of the most highly respected medics, administrators, nutritionists and researchers, who specialise in dealing with jockeys. It is only the third time that the event is being hosted in Dubai, a major hub for equine sport in the Middle East and around the world.

Commenting of the 2019 Conference, Denis Egan, chairman of the ICHSWJ, said: “The 2019 conference will feature presentations on the major health, safety and welfare issues facing jockeys today including mental health, concussion, making weight, physiological demands, nutrition, bone health, safety equipment and injuries”.

Egan thanked Al Basti Equiworld for their sponsorship of the event and said: “I cannot thank Al Basti Equiworld enough for their support of the conference and for making the world class facilities at the Meydan Hotel available to us.

Al Basti Equiworld founder Malih Al Basti commented: “We are delighted to welcome the International Conference for Health, Safety and Welfare of Jockeys back to Dubai.

“As a racehorse owner and breeder, I am very aware of the importance of jockeys’ safety and welfare and I am delighted that Al Basti Equiworld is able to support this important international event.”

Key issues before ICHSWJ

• Raise awareness of jockeys’ health, safety and welfare issues

• Harmonise standards and procedures throughout the world

• Provide a forum for the sharing of information

• Share research findings and foster collaboration

• Propose strategies to deal with issues on a global basis