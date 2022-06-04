Desert Crown won the 243rd Epsom Derby as Princess Anne stepped in for Queen Elizabeth II. Ridden by Richard Kingscote and trained by five-time Derby winner Sir Michael Stoute, Desert Crown raced into the lead with two furlongs to go, eventually winning in dominant style.
A colorful fireworks display had the thousands of fans in attendance ready for a show, and Desert Crown - owned by Dubai businessman Saeed Suhail - demonstrated why it was the favourite to claim the title by speeding to a famous victory.
Sixth win
Desert Crown finished clear of second-placed Hoo Ya Mal, a 150-1 outsider, with Westover finishing third. For Stoute, it is a sixth Derby victory, 12 years after his last with Workforce in 2010.
Princess Anne was making an appearance at Epsom Downs racecourse for the 243rd edition of the famous horse race. The Queen’s daughter, who was representing her mother at the event, waved to cheering crowds from the royal box.
The previous day, Buckingham Palace had announced Queen Elizabeth II would not be attending.