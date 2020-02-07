Jack Hobbs and William Buick on their way to an emphatic win at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free has extended its sponsorship of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for a further two years. In addition, the world’s leading airport retailer has agreed to sponsor five additional races which will all benefit from a significant increase in prizemoney.

Dubai Duty Free has been the title sponsor of Ireland’s premier Classic since 2008 and this extension is a welcome development for racing.

The three-day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival will return to a weekend timeslot from June 26 to 28 and will showcase world-class racing and entertainment. In a new development this year, The Dubai Duty Free Village located in the new Curragh garden, will provide a new entertainment venue close to the parade ring, offering an array of food and beverage outlets and a full programme of entertainment.

Dubai Duty Free will also continue to sponsor the very popular most stylish racegoer competition with a 5-star Dubai holiday awarded to the winner. The total prizemoney on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day on June 27 has been increased from €2m in 2019 to €2.25m for 2020. In 2021, all races will increase to a minimum value of €100,000.

Commitment

Dubai Duty Free will also continue to support the Irish Derby Free Entry initiative which is an incentive for owners to run their horses in the Curragh Classic. In addition to the existing races, the Dee Stakes and the Chester Vase at Chester Racecourse and the Prix De Lys in Longchamp have been added for this year.

Dubai Duty Free have also increased their support of stable staff, continuing to present a trophy to the groom whose horse wins a Dubai Duty Free sponsored race together with a cash prize for the best turned out horse in each of their races.

“Our title sponsorship of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is in line with our global strategy of promoting both our own duty free brand and the city of Dubai itself. This sponsorship enables us to reach our potential audience and to speak to them through the medium of exciting, premium sport,” Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said.

“We are pleased we have been able to grow this festival with the help of our partners at the Curragh. The weekend is now much more than racing with various ancillary events happening off the track, including a golf classic, a charity lunch and lots of local community initiatives that we are proud to support,” he added.