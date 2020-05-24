Jockeys and handlers are required to wear masks in the UK. Image Credit: AP

Jockeys and stalls handlers in Britain will be required to wear masks when horse racing hopes to resume next month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority is hoping to get government approval to return on June 1 for the first time since March.

Completion of an online education module and screening of all participants before they can attend an event are among the initial protocols. They will include health-related questions and temperature checks before people are allowed to enter racecourses.

Social distancing restrictions will be employed, along with face coverings for those likely to get closer than two metres, including jockeys, trainers, stalls handlers, stable staff and valets.