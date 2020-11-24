Shaikh Hamdan's contribution as one of the champion owners of the world has been hailed by Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of Shadwell. Image Credit: Leslie Wilson Jr/ Gulf News

Dubai: With the 2020 British flat-racing season having effectively concluded with the Champions Day meeting at Ascot on October 17, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, holds the advantage over Dubai-owned Godolphin stable to win what will be a sixth champion owner’s title.

Horsesracing, in his famous blue-and-white silks, have won 108 races for prize money totalling £2,274,667.30, with 12-time champions Godolphin’s 116 winners having earned £2,022,842.79.

A clean sweep of the top places for the Al Maktoum Family has been thwarted by Irish syndicate Michael Tabor, David Smith & Mrs John Magnier whose nine successes have amassed £1,002,532.78

Major General Sheikh Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, occupies the fourth place with £939,589.99 earnings from 37 winners, while Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has collected £936,639.61 from his 42 season winners.

The official championships, which were given for the first time in 2003, are awarded to the owner who has won the most prize-money on Britain’s turf and all-weather tracks throughout the season starting with the Guineas Festival in May and culminating on December 31.

Commenting on the performance of Sheikh Hamdan’s horses all through what has been an epic season, Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of Shadwell said yesterday: “This is a justifiable reward for Sheikh Hamdan who has been committed to the sport for the past 30 years.

“His passion is unparalleled and is a deserving winner of this championship. But the battle is not quite over as we still have some racing left on the all-weather tracks.

“I has not been the best of years for Sheikh Hamdan, with health issues, but that has not stopped him from passionately following the performances of his horses all over the world, from the UK to Australia, France to Germany and South Africa,” added Al Sayegh.

“This year, in particular, has been exceptional with Sheikh Hamdan winning the championships at all the top festivals in the UK, at Royal Ascot, Goodwood, Newmarket,

“He is thankful for the efforts of his trainers, riders and stable hands and is the first to acknowledge that all the success would not have been possible without their untiring efforts.”

Sheikh Hamdan’s horses are principally run under the banner of Shadwell Racing - his Thoroughbred horse racing operation. Sheikh Hamdan established his first racing stable there in 1981 and over the years he has invested heavily in both racing and breeding and has acquired major operations in England, Ireland and the United States. He owns eight stud farms worldwide.

Meanwhile, Oisin Murphy looks set to be crowned champion jockey for the second consecutive year for his 142 wins, eight clear of William Buick. The champion trainer’s honour will go to John Gosden, who saddled 140 winners for prize money totaling £3,044,606.78.

British Flat Owners Championship 2020

1 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 108 wins £2,274,667.30

2 Godolphin Ghaiyyath (IRE) 116 wins, £2,022,842.79

3 M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier 9 wins, 38 £1,002,532.78

4 Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum 37wins, 131 £939,589.99