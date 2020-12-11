Tony Ferguson Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The UFC stages its penultimate event of 2020, a blockbuster card highlighted by a flyweight contest between defending champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno and supported by some of the best matchups of the season including a potential barnstormer that sees Tony Ferguson return to take on finisher Charles Oliveira.

Also appearing on the 10-fight card is former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, Cub Swanson — the UFC’s post-fight bonus awards king — and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (black belt) world champion Mackenzie Dern. All this and more make UFC 256 in Las Vegas an unmissable MMA event.

Figueiredo, who worked as a bricklayer, hairdresser, and sushi chef before competing in MMA professionally, makes one of the fastest returns in UFC history when he enters the Octagon just 21 days after UFC 255 where he defended his title against Alex Perez.

Mexico’s Moreno has competed for Legacy Fighting Alliance and on The Ultimate Fighter. As of November 17, 2020, he is tied for No. 1 in the UFC flyweight rankings.

Meanwhile former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-4 MMA, 15-2 UFC), who already has a UFC belt in his fight week hotel room, will be hoping to outslug Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and storm back into title contention in the talent-rich 155lb division.

Both fighters are two of the most prolific bonus earners in the promotion’s history which could only means that fight fans are in for some spectacular fireworks as a prelude Christmas and the New Year.

“I’ve got the belt in my room,” Ferguson said at a virtual media day session ahead of UFC 256. “I could go after another belt, but how much greed is that? I’ve got an ‘Ultimate Fighter’ trophy. I’ve got a Fighters Only award trophy. I’ve got a UFC belt. I’ve got medals, and I’m ‘Lord of the Rings’ with all my championship rings. How much greed can you want? You want to be like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and hold on to it?”

Ferguson came up short in a bid for a second interim belt when he was defeated by Justin Gaethje via fifth-round TKO in a thrilling “Fight of the Night” contest back in May.

Ferguson has worked hard to build his reputation and knows where he stands currently needing to redeem himself as a genuine title contenders.

UFC 256