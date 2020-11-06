Dubai: Having run a big race to finish second in The Everest at Randwick just three weeks ago, Godolphin’s Bivouac returns to her favourite hunting ground at Flemington in Melbourne to bid for victory in Saturday’s Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic over a straight 1,200m course.
Well-rested and in peak form Givouac has impressed his trainer James Cummings who said: “He’s come through The Everest in sparkling shape and that contest is the benchmark for spring sprint form.
“We’ve kept him up to his training at Osborne Park to keep him sharp and focused. He looks exceptional and we’re confident he’s tuned up for a peak performance.”
Bivouac’s form in The Everest performance has been boosted by runners who finished behind him on that day.
Among them, his stablemate Trekking who followed his Everest fourth with a Group 1 second in the Manikato Stakes and Gytrash, third in The Everest and who went on to win the $1 million Yes Yes Yes Stakes.
Meanwhile at Rosehill in Sydney, the stakes-winning mare Savatiano takes her chances in the Group 2 Hot Danish Stakes with Cummings saying: “She’s freshened up beautifully since a competitive Melbourne campaign. S
“She should appreciate the expected give in the ground and she enjoys racing at Rosehill.” Cummings told the Godolphin website.
On the same card, the two-year-old colt Athelric runs in the $1 million Golden Gift.