Dubai: Salem Bin Ghadayer, who was returning from a year-long suspension, wasted no time to saddle his first winner when Claim The Roses landed the featured Shadwell-sponsored race at the penultimate race meet of the 2018-2018 racing season at Jebel Ali Racecourse.

Sent to the front by jockey Xavier Ziani the eight-year-old gelding made all to win by a neck from Takaful, the mount of Dane O’Neill.

However, Ziani insisted that his horse had a lot more to offer despite what the margins show.

“If you ask me I’m not surprised that this horse won,” he said. “He has some good form having finished second in the Jebel Ali Mile and he also has a win at Meydan to his credit.

“He also finished second to Cappezano who is not chasing Group 1 wins.

“I think the straight line don’t suit him and I was pretty confident when he went to the front easily. It did not bother me when the other horses came I had time to give him a breather. Even if the finish was close he still had a lot to offer when they passed the line,” Ziani added

“Welcome back to Salem and thanks to Sandeep (Jadhav) and his team who have done a good job with the horses all season.

“Hopefully the good results will continue.”

The opening 1950m handicap was won by Al Barez, ridden by Fabrice Veron for Emirati handler Helal Al Alawi.

Veron said: “The trainer told me that this horse really likes this track and told me to stay on the inside to save ground and utilise the rail. All the way up the straight he was staying on strongly and, in the end, we probably won fairly comfortably.”

Double delight

Based at the National Stables in Al Ain, Al Alawi completed a double when Private Ryan landed the 1400m maiden to open his account at the fifth attempt. The winner was ridden by Antonio Fresu who said: “The trainer was very confident in fairness and thought he had a lot in his favour today.

“He asked me to track the speed and challenge about halfway which is what I did. In front he was still green and when the others came to him he found more so he should improve for this extra experience.”