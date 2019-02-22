Dubai In-form Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby looks to have uncovered another potential international trailblazer in the form of Mythical Magic, a compelling three-length winner of the Group 2 Zabeel Mile Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, on week eight of the 2019 Dubai World Cup Carnival.
Ridden with a great deal of confidence by stable jockey William Buick, who was completing a bat-trick of wins on Thursday evening, Mythical Magic went to the front approaching the 400 metre mark and ran on readily for a comfortably victory over favourite Century Dream, representing former Godolphin racing manager, Simon Crisford.
Most of the international betting markets took note of Appleby’s post-race comments and did not seriously factor him into the ante-post odds for the $6 million (Dh22 million) Dubai Turf (G1) on Dubai World Cup day, March 30.
“I thought he would come forward,” said the trainer who was taking his tally of Carnival winners to 16. “He stayed on nicely in the Al Fahidi Fort (1400m) and we thought the step up in trip was going to suit.
“We’ll have a chat (about the Dubai Turf). He could maybe go to Australia for the Doncaster (April 6), but obviously we’ll get back and regroup and see where we are.”
The Doncaster Mile is one of the feature mile races held at Randwick racecourse each year during the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival.
The race boasts a total prize pool of A$3 million (Dh7.84 million).
“Very pleasing night,” added Appleby, who had earlier in the evening sent out Sportify to win the Dubai Dubai Millennium Stakes Sponsored By Jaguar and Divine Image in the UAE Oaks Sponsored By Range Rover.
Buick was in awe of Mythical Magic, who is a 10/1 chance should he run in the Dubai Turf and 25/1 for the Doncaster.
Crisford’s Century Dream, winner of the Diomed Stakes at Epsom in June and an eye-catching third behind Horse of the Year Roaring Lion in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (G1) at Ascot in October was the horse to beat, but as Buick noted, Mythical Magic had a fitness edge with a run under his belt.
Oisin Murphy was pleased with the performance of Century Dream, who was making his Dubai debut and said: “He jumped well and he relaxed the first three furlongs. I got a nice tow off Top Score.
Christophe (Soumillon) tried to slow the pace and Century Dream got a little bit keen. He did enough work to make the race, but he paid the price for it up the straight.
“It wasn’t a bad run. He’s a genuine Group 1 performer, so that’s where we are with him.”