Dubai: At the age of three, you would expect most racehorses to be still learning about their sport.
However, not Astral Del Sol, Mohammad Al Nujaifi’s progressive son of Hilal Al Zaman, who was a smart winner of the 1,500 metre Al Watha Stallions Cup at Capanelle Racecourse in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. Having completed his pre-training in France, the colt ran a big race under jockey Antonio Fresu to win fro Conan By Puelle.
The race was held as part of the HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival and was conducted with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines laid down by the government. All the jockeys were protective face masks during the race.
Astal Del Sol is trained by Christiana and Endo Botti in Piza, Italy.
“We would like to congratulate Mohammad Al Nujaifi and his successful breeding programme,” said Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansour Festival, from Dubai.
“This is what the Sheikh Mansour Festival is all about, to promote Purebred Arabian racing around the world and to see results like these.
“We hope it will encourage more people to get involved in the breeding and owning of these amazing horses,” Sawaya added.