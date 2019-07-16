Charlie Appleby Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Trainer Charlie Appleby paid rich tributes to his epic Epsom Derby (Group 1) winner Masar after the Godolphin flag-bearer was retired from racing earlier this week.

Masar won four of his 11 career starts and amassed over £1 million (Dh4.6 million) in prize money. However, the four-year-old son of Derby winner New Approach struggled to reproduce his Derby-winning form in two starts this season having suffered an injury in June.

Commenting on the decision to call time on Masar’s career, Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Masar gave us a wonderful day at Epsom last year when he beat Roaring Lion to become the first Derby winner in the Godolphin blue.

“He has come out of his last race in good order, but we feel he owes us nothing and the time is right to retire him from racing.”

Masar was a Darley homebred, a product of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE’s flourishing breeding empire. His notable win as a two-year-old came in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown.

After wintering in Dubai at the end of 2018, Masar went back to England and easily won the Group 3 Craven Stakes at Newmarket by nine lengths before coming a close third in the Group 1 2,000 Guineas.

But it was at the daunting Epsom track that he produced the highlight of his career when beating a high-class field in Dee Ex Bee, Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior by over 1 ½ lengths.

Appleby added: “He will be missed by all the team at Moulton Paddocks and I am sure he will be a great addition to the Darley stallion roster.”

Masar is likely to stand at Shaikh Mohammad’s Dalham Hall Stud at Newmarket next year, where Godolphin’s sprint superstar, Blue Point, will begin his stallion career.

Famous Darley stallions include Authorized, Cracksman, Dawn Approach, Exceed And Excel, Farhh, Hawkbill, Hunter’s Light, Iffraaj, Jungle Cat, Ribchester and Shamardal.