Show jumping tests the ability of horse and rider to jump over a series of obstacles inside a riding ring. Horses and riders must jump over a preset course of 10 to 16 fences that are up to 6ft 6in (2m)high or wide. Courses are designed with tricky turns and obstacles challenging both the mental and physical agility of horse and rider. The horse/rider must finish within a set time and penalties are given for knocking down rails and other faults.