Dubai-based syndicate creates a buzz with first Group 1 victory at the big meeting

Dubai: Advertise claimed a special victory for Dubai when streaking to victory in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup under the irrepressible Frankie Dettori on the penultimate day’s racing at Royal Ascot in England on Friday.

Trainer by Martyn Meade in Manton, a small village in Wiltshire, England, the winner brought home a stunning 1-2 finish for the Dubai-based Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited, the brainchild of Bahrain-born horse lover Amer Abdulaziz.

Forever In My Dreams, representing the Phoenix Ladies Syndicate who enjoyed such unprecedented success in Dubai during the Dubai World Cup Carnival, finished one-and-a-half lengths behind the winner.

A three-year-old son of Dream Ahead Forever In My Dreams was only purchased on Monday at the Goffs London Sale for a princely £430,000.

But it was all about Advertise, who had announced himself as a high-class horse when finishing second in the Coventry Stakes and in the Dewhurst last season.

Struggling to control his emotions as passions ran high in the Royal Ascot winner’s enclosure, Abdulaziz told ITV Racing: “To finish first and second in a Group One at Ascot is amazing. A win here feels better than a Derby, any Derby.

“I’m more excited about the ladies finishing second, I think the filly has given us a fright.

“We know the horse wasn’t himself in the Guineas (15th) and he had a bit of an issue. We were not sure whether to run him or not, but we took the risk — we are gamblers as well.”

Abdulaziz, whose thoroughbred syndicate is registered in Luxembourg but has its head office in Dubai, added: “He is champion and a Group One winner in the past. He will definitely be a future stallion for Phoenix.”

Meanwhile, Advertise was cut to 6/1 from 20s with Sky Bet for the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.

Dettori, who rode his first Royal Ascot winner in 1990, was notching a 67th success and seventh at this year’s meeting. The Italian has also ridden an incredible 24 Group 1 winners at Royal Ascot.