Abu Dhabi: Organisers Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) has announced more than 300 of the best riders from around the world will compete in the 10th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup which will have the biggest prize pool in the tournament’s history.
Established as one of the most respected competitions on the international equestrian circuit, this year’s event will take place from 26th to 29th January at Abu Dhabi’s Al Forsan International Sports Resort.
It will feature more than 330 horses, ridden by over 300 riders as they compete across 20 classes from 6 different categories for a total prize money of Dh800,000 – the largest in the event’s history in recognition of the 10th milestone edition.
Special platform
The categories include: CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A,* Nationals Special, CSIYH1* and the main showpiece CSIL2*. The event provides a special platform for female riders and showjumpers both across the UAE and internationally.
Among the 34 countries that will be represented include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Great Britain, USA, India, South Africa and China.
Details of the Cup were revealed during a press conference at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, attended by Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, FBMA Vice Chairwoman, Mrs. Shamsa Al Hanaee, Media Section Head at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Mr. Mohamed Al Nakhi, Vice President of the Show Jumping Committee and the Assistant Event Director, Sultan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at Al Forsan Group and other key officials of FBMA and strategic partners.