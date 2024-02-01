Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (Adec) will play host to the 31st edition of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, the highlight of the seven-card race on February 17.
The 2,200-metre race, held under the patronage and guidance of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of Adec, has seen an increase in the prize money. Sheikh Mansour announced an increase for the President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Classic Series, raising the total to Dh4.5 million, an addition of Dh2 million.
Over 100 horses are expected to participate in the seven races on February 17, covering diverse categories and distances. This marks one of the largest participations in Purebred Arabian horse races at the Abu Dhabi racetrack with the first race starting at 4.30pm.
In 1994, the President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses was established by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasising the importance of Purebred Arabian horses and commemorate their value both locally and globally.
Pivotal role
Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation for the continuous support of the wise leadership, which has played a pivotal role in advancing and elevating the races to international standards.
Al Shaiba said: “The UAE President Cup reflects the distinctive essence of equestrian sports, serving as a platform to enhance the global standing of Purebred Arabian horses, and embodies the noble values of our society, underscoring our commitment to promoting the cultural richness of these races. Owners and elite riders strive for triumph in a competition where each participant aspires to claim the prestigious title.
“At the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, we take pride in organising and hosting this distinguished race, which holds a special place in our hearts. We look forward to providing a captivating experience for both the audience and horse racing enthusiasts.”