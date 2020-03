The Meydan Racecourse Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Godolphin’s Benbatl, the ante-post favourite for next Saturday’s $12 million Dubai World cup (Group 1) Sponsored by Emirates, is likely to face 11 rivals including five American raiders in a bid to win the landmark 25th running of the iconic race at Meydan.

Trained in Dubai by Saeed Bin Surour, a nine-time winner of the 2,000 metre dirt contest, Benbatl announced himself to be a leading contender for March 28 showpiece with a thumping victory in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes at Meydan on January 10.

A tri-continental Group 1 winner, Benbatl is the 9/4 international favourite ahead of Pegasus World Cup winner Mucho Gusto (4/1), representing three-time Dubai World Cup-winning trainer Bob Baffert and another American hopeful Tacitus (7/1) who is trained by Bill Mott, winner of the inaugural race in 1996 with the great Cigar.

Other American contenders included the Mark Casse-trained Sir Winston, Elizabeth Bobles’ War Story and Saffie Joseph Jr’s Math Wizard.

The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) also released a tentative lost of horses that will contest eight supporting races — among them five Group 1s and three Group 2s — worth a world-leading total purse of $35 million.

Benbatl

The likely fields include several global superstars led the brilliant Ghaiyyath and Hong Kong Vase (G1) winner Glory Vase in the $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1), defending champion Almond Eye who takes on the likes of Hong Kong Cup (G1) winner Win Bright and eye-catching Jebel Hatta (G1) victor Barney Roy in the $6 million Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (G1)

Imperial Hint, third in last year’s $2.5 million G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News, will line-up along Captain Scotty, Killybegs Captain, and Truck Salesman.

Meanwhile the $2 million Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1) and $2.5 million UAE Derby sponsored by Emirates NBD (G2) will showcase runners from Japan, Europe, UAE and USA.

The $1.5 million Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2) has attracted high class stayers like Melbourne Cup (G1) winner Cross Counter and St Leger (G1) winner Kew Gardens, while the $1.5 million Godolphin Mile sponsored by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City — District One (G2) features a clash between dominant milers Capezzano and Salute the Soldier.

The world’s richest race day kicks off with the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic sponsored by Mubadala (G1), which will be contested by some of the best Purebred Arabians in the world, including defending champion AF Maher.

DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC

DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC SPONSORED BY MUBADALA

PURSE: $1m, 2,000m (A10F), DIRT

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

AATEBAT AL KHALEDIAH (KSA), UAE, HELAL AL ALAWI

AF MAHER (UAE), UAE, ERNST OERTEL

AF MATHMOON (UAE), UAE, MUSSABAH AL MUHAIRI

AMWAJ (FR), UAE, ERIC LEMARTINEL

BANDAR (FR), UAE, MAJED AL JAHOORI

DERYAN (FR), FRANCE, DIDIER GUILLEMIN

FAZZA AL KHALEDIAH, GERMANY, MICHAL BORKOWSKI

HAJRES (TUN), FRANCE, ELISABETH BERNARD

MASHHUR AL KHALEDIAH (FR), UK, PHILIP COLINGTON

MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH (KSA), SAUDI ARABIA, SAAD BIN MUTLAQ

RASI (GB), OMAN, SULIMAN AL-GHUNAIMI

RB MONEY TO BURN (US), UAE, ERIC LEMARTINEL

RB TEXAS HOLD EM (US), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

SOMOUD (FR), UAE, AHMED AL MEHAIRBI

TALLAAB AL KHALEDIAH (KSA), SAUDI ARABIA, SAAD BIN MUTLAQ

ZIYADD (FR), UAE, JEAN DE ROUALLE

GODOLPHIN MLE

GODOLPHIN MILE SPONSORED BY MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM CITY DISTRICT ONE

PURSE: $1m, 1,600m (A8F), DIRT

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

AXELROD (USA), UAE, SALEM BIN GHADAYER

CAPEZZANO (USA), UAE, SALEM BIN GHADAYER

DERMA LOUVRE (JPN), JAPAN, HIROFUMI TODA

ELUSIVE STATE (AUS), HONG KONG, TONY MILLARD

GRAY MAGICIAN (USA), USA, PETER MILLER

KIMBEAR (USA), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

MIDNIGHT SANDS (USA), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

MOGIANA FLAVOR (JPN), JAPAN, SATOSHI FUKUNAGA

PARSIMONY (USA), USA, DOUG O’NEILL

SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER), UAE/BAHRAIN, FAWZI NASS

SECRET AMBITION (GB), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

DUBAI GOLD CUP

DUBAI GOLD CUP SPONSORED BY AL TAYER MOTORS

PURSE: US$1.5m, 3,200m (A16F), TURF

HORSE, NATIONALITY, TRAINER

CALL THE WIND, FRANCE, FREDDY HEAD

CROSS COUNTER, UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

DEE EX BEE, UAE, SALEM BIN HADAYER

ISPOLINI, UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

KEW GARDENS, IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

MEKONG, UK, JAMES OSBORNE

MOUNTAIN HUNTER, UAE, SAEED BIN SUROOR

NAYEF ROAD, UK, MARK JOHNSTON

PRINCE OF ARRAN, UK, CHARLIE FELLOWES

SPANISH MISSION, UK, DAVID SIMCOCK

AL QUOZ SPRINT

AL QUOZ SPRINT SPONSORED BY AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS

PURSE: $4m, 1,200m (A6F), TURF

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

BLITZKRIEG (USA), USA, DOUG O’NEILL

DARK POWER (IRE), BAHRAIN, ALLAN SMITH

EKHTIYAAR (GB), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

EQUILATERAL (GB), UK, CHARLIE HILLS

GHOUL (BRZ), USA, PETER MILLER

GLORIOUS JOURNEY (GB), UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

MR MELODY (USA), JAPAN, HIDEAKI FUJIWARA

MUBTASIM (IRE), UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

RIGHT ON CUE (JPN), JAPAN, MITSUGU KON

SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

SPEAK IN COLOURS (GB), IRELAND, JOSEPH O’BRIEN

TEXAS WEDGE (USA), USA, PETER MILLER

WAADY (IRE), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

WILDMAN JACK (USA), USA, DOUG O’NEILL

UAE DERBY

UAE DERBY SPONSORED BY EMIRATES NBD

PURSE: $2.5m, 1900m (A9.5F), DIRT

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

DERMA ONYX (JPN), JAPAN, KAZUHIRO SEISHI

DOWN ON DA BAYOU (USA), UAE, SALEM BIN GHADAYER

DUBAI LOVE (GB), UAE, SAEED BIN SUROOR

EMBLEM STORM (USA), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

FINAL SONG (IRE), UAE, SAEED BIN SUROOR

FORE LEFT (USA), USA, DOUG O’NEILL

FULL FLAT (USA), JAPAN, HIDEYUKI MORI

NEW WORLD TAPESTRY (USA), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

ROWDY YATES (USA), USA, STEVE ASMUSSEN

SEREIN (USA), JAPAN, MIKIO MATSUNAGA

SHOTSKI (USA), USA, JEREMIAH O’DWYER

TIZAMAGICIAN (USA), USARICHARD MANDELLA

TUZ (USA), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

WRECKING CREW (USA), USA, PETER MILLER

DUBAI GOLDEN SHAHEEN

DUBAI GOLDEN SHAHEEN SPONSORED BY GULF NEWS

PURSE: $2.5m, 1,200m (A6F), DIRT

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

BIG TIME BABY (IRE), HONG KONG, MANFRED MAN

BOCHART (GB), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

CAPTAIN SCOTTY (USA), USA, PETER MILLER

DRAFTED (USA), UAE, DOUGLAS WATSON

GOLD QUEEN (JPN), JAPAN, TOMOYASU SAKAGUCHI

IBN MALIK (IRE), UAE, MUSABBAH AL MUHAIRI

IMPERIAL HINT (USA), USA, LUIS CARVAJAL

KILLYBEGS CAPTAIN (USA), USA, JOHN P TERRANOVA II

MATERA SKY (USA), JAPAN, HIDEYUKI MORI

TRUCK SALESMAN (USA), USA, DOUG O’NEILL

WAFY (IRE), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

DUBAI TURF

DUBAI TURF SPONSORED BY DP WORLD

PURSE: $6m 1,800m (A9F), TURF

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

ADMIRE MARS (JPN), JAPAN, YASUO TOMOMICHI

ALMOND EYE (JPN), JAPAN, SAKAE KUNIEDA

BARNEY ROY (GB), UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

CIRCUS MAXIMUS (IRE), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

EPIC HERO (FR), UK, SIMON CRISFORD

LORD NORTH (IRE), UK, JOHN GOSDEN

MAGIC LILY (GB), UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

MAGIC WAND (IRE), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

MUSTASHRY (GB), UK, SIR MICHAEL STOUTE

PERSIAN KNIGHT (JPN), JAPAN, YASUTOSHI IKEE

PORT LIONS (IRE), UAE/BAHRAIN, FAWZI NASS

WIN BRIGHT (JPN), JAPAN, YOSHIHIRO HATAKEYAMA

LONGINES DUBAI SHEEMA CLASSIC

LONGINES DUBAI SHEEMA CLASSIC

PURSE: $6m, 2,410m (A12F), TURF

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

ANTHONY VAN DYCK (IRE), IRELAND

CURREN BOUQUETD’OR (JPN), JAPAN, KAZUHIRO SEISHI

DEFOE (GB), UK, ROGER VARIAN

DESERT ENCOUNTER (IRE), UK, DAVID SIMCOCK

FLEETING (IRE), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

GHAIYYATH (IRE), UAE, CHARLIE APPLEBY

GLORY VASE (JPN), JAPAN, TOMOHITO OZEKI

LOVES ONLY YOU (JPN), JAPAN, YOSHITO YAHAGI

MOUNT EVEREST (IRE), IRELAND, AIDAN O’BRIEN

STAR CATCHER (GB), UK, JOHN GOSDEN

UNITED (USA), USA, RICHARD MANDELLA

SHOTSKI (USA), USA, JEREMIAH O’DWYER

TIZAMAGICIAN (USA), USA, RICHARD MANDELLA

TUZ (USA), UAE, SATISH SEEMAR

DUBAI WORLD CUP

DUBAI WORLD CUP SPONSORED BY EMIRATES AIRLINE

PURSE: $12m, 2,000m (A10F), DIRT

HORSE (BRED), NATIONALITY, TRAINER

BENBATL (GB), UAE, SAEED BIN SUROOR,

CHRYSOBERYL (JPN), JAPAN, HIDETAKA OTONASHI

CHUWA WIZARD (JPN), JAPAN, RYUJI OKUBO

GOLD DREAM (JPN), JAPAN, OSAMU HIRATA

GRONKOWSKI (USA), UAE, SALEM BIN GHADAYER

MASTER FENCER (JPN), JAPAN, KOICHI TSUNODA

MATH WIZARD (USA), USA, SAFFIE JOSEPH, JR

MATTERHORN (IRE), UAE, SALEM BIN GHADAYER

MUCHO GUSTO (USA), USA, BOB BAFFERT

SIR WINSTON (USA), USA, MARK CASSE

TACITUS (USA), USA, WILLIAM I MOTT