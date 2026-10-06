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Has Vinicius Jr. been replaced by a clone? The bizarre conspiracy taking over social media

Vinicius clone theory intensifies as bizarre claims continue to spread online

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Check out why this bizarre conspiracy theory is doing the rounds on social media
Check out why this bizarre conspiracy theory is doing the rounds on social media
AFP-DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Dubai: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has found himself at the center of a bizarre internet conspiracy theory, with some fans claiming that the Brazilian has been cloned and that the player currently representing the Spanish giants and his country is actually a body double.

The claims intensified following Vinicius’ slow start to the La Liga season, with the Brazilian coming under increased scrutiny for his performances.

His struggles on the pitch have attracted criticism, while some fans have bizarrely used his lack of form to fuel the theory that the 26-year-old is not actually Vinicius, but a clone.

The conspiracy has reached its peak in recent days following Brazil’s 4-0 victory over India, with Vinicius once again failing to make a significant impact.

Where did the rumour begin?

The strange claims began circulating in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup, when Vinicius returned to the public eye following a cosmetic procedure aimed at altering the shape of his jawline.

His noticeably different appearance quickly caught the attention of supporters, sparking bizarre claims online that the Brazilian star had been replaced by someone else.

Another claim used to support the conspiracy centres on Vinicius’ tattoos. Social media users have circulated and compared images of the Brazilian in a Real Madrid shirt with photographs taken while he is on international duty with Brazil.

Some have pointed to apparent differences in the tattoos on his thighs, suggesting they can be seen in some pictures but not others. However, such discrepancies can easily be explained by factors including the camera angle, lighting, image quality, clothing and the date on which the photographs were taken.

What are the theories?

As the conspiracy has spread online, some fans have taken the claims even further, suggesting that Vinicius disappeared or was abducted after the World Cup and replaced by a lookalike to allow his commercial commitments to continue.

Other versions have introduced increasingly outlandish elements, including alleged involvement from intelligence agencies, powerful organisations and even reptilian aliens. There is no credible evidence to support any of these claims.

The speculation has also been linked by some social media users to predictions reportedly made by a Brazilian psychic about extraterrestrials appearing at a football event, adding another bizarre layer to the conspiracy theory.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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