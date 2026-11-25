Gulf Giants dominate MI Emirates with a crushing six-wicket victory
Dubai: Gulf Giants continued their strong start to the DP World ILT20 Season 5, securing a second successive victory after bowling MI Emirates out for just 91 at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
Making his ILT20 debut, West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph led the demolition with figures of 3-9, while David Wiese also claimed three wickets as MI Emirates registered their lowest-ever total in the competition.
The Giants needed only 13.5 overs to reach their target, winning by six wickets with 37 balls to spare. Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran anchored the chase with an unbeaten 50 off 35 deliveries, while Heinrich Klaasen finished on 16 not out.
Joseph set the tone early, taking two wickets in the fourth over to leave MI Emirates struggling at 19-3. He first dismissed Kusal Perera for six before removing Sanjay Krishnamurthi without scoring.
The debutant struck again before the end of the powerplay, bowling Sherfane Rutherford for one to reduce MI Emirates to 22-4. Joseph had not conceded a run until that point and finished with three wickets for nine runs.
Wiese provided equally valuable support, claiming 3-19. His dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, who made 23 off 34 balls, ended a 29-run partnership with captain Kieron Pollard and left MI Emirates at 51-5.
Pollard managed 13 before falling to Haider Razzaq, who also dismissed Rashid Khan. Wiese returned to remove Jordan Thompson, while the rest of the MI Emirates batting line-up failed to mount a recovery. The innings ended at 91 in 19.3 overs.
The Giants also suffered an early setback in their chase when Jordan Thompson dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi then removed Liam Livingstone, leaving the side at one run for two wickets.
Azmatullah Omarzai and Dhruv Parashar also fell, leaving the Giants at 50-4. However, Zadran and Klaasen steadied the innings with an unbeaten 43-run partnership to complete the chase.
Zadran’s half-century included five fours and a six, ensuring the Giants made no further mistakes.
Joseph was named Player of the Match for his outstanding debut. Speaking after the game, he said he had noticed the movement available to Omarzai and looked to make the most of the conditions.
“I saw Omarzai bowling and the ball was seaming and swinging. It’s my debut here, and I’m feeling amazing about what I did,” he said.
MI Emirates captain Pollard acknowledged that losing wickets in clusters had hurt his side, but refused to blame the pitch.
“We lost a couple of wickets in clusters. You practise for scenarios and conditions, so you don’t use pitches as an excuse,” he said.
The result gives Gulf Giants two wins from their opening two matches, while MI Emirates will look to bounce back in their next fixture.
Giants face Dubai Capitals next on November 28 while MI Emirates take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 26th November, Thursday.