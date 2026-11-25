The debutant struck again before the end of the powerplay, bowling Sherfane Rutherford for one to reduce MI Emirates to 22-4. Joseph had not conceded a run until that point and finished with three wickets for nine runs.

The Giants needed only 13.5 overs to reach their target, winning by six wickets with 37 balls to spare. Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran anchored the chase with an unbeaten 50 off 35 deliveries, while Heinrich Klaasen finished on 16 not out.

Joseph was named Player of the Match for his outstanding debut. Speaking after the game, he said he had noticed the movement available to Omarzai and looked to make the most of the conditions.

The Giants also suffered an early setback in their chase when Jordan Thompson dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi then removed Liam Livingstone, leaving the side at one run for two wickets.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.