Dubai: Lee Westwood claimed the European Tour Race to Dubai title on Sunday at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the second time — 21 years after his first crown.
Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick took the glory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course, but Westwood’s second place was enough to overtake American Patrick Reed at the top of the season-long Race to Dubai standings.
Westwood - who was carrying a back injury - famously warned before the tournament "beware the injured golfer" and he was proved right with a brilliant final round as Reed fell away.
