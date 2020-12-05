Dubai: After leading the way for the opening three rounds at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Andy Sullivan was denied victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship as Frenchman Antoine Rozner grabbed the glory on the Fire Course ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next week on the neighbouring Earth Course.
Wednesday saw Sullivan smash the course record and record a personal best 11-uner 61, but his scores tailed off over the next three days (66, 68 then a two-under 68 on Saturday) and the cheery Englishman was overhauled in the nick of time by Rozner.
Sullivan had to settle for a tie for second spot alongside another Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Italy’s Francesco LaPorta and fellow Englishman Matt Wallace,
Rozner carded a solid eight-under 64 — including his second eagle on the 13th this week — to ensure he stayed ahead of the pack.
Leaderboard
1. Antoine Rozner (FRA) -25
2=. Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) -23
2=. Francesco LaPorta (ITA)-23
2=. Matt Wallace (ENG) -23
2=. Andy Sullivan (ENG) -23
6. Grant Forrest (SCO) -21
7. Ross Fisher (ENG) -20
8=. Steven Brown (ENG) -19
8=. Joakim Lagergren (SWE) -19
8=. Marc Warren (SCO) -19
8=. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) -19
8=. Niklas Lemke (SWE) -19