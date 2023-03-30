The R&A has released a new ‘Quick Guide to the Rules of Golf’ video to help beginner golfers become familiar with the basics of the Rules.

Voiced by golf commentators Iona Stephen and Kit Alexander , the video covers 16 key themes including what to do before starting your round, understanding the different areas of the course, and how to proceed when you can’t play the ball as it lies.

The 13-minute video provides the essential information a golfer needs to get round a course and assumes the viewer has very little knowledge of the game or the Rules. The combination of video, diagram and verbal explanations are aimed at making the Rules easier to understand for on-course golfers.

Grant Moir, Executive Director – Governance at The R&A, said: “We want golfers at all levels to feel confident in playing by the Rules, particularly those who are new to the game. The Quick Guide video has been developed to provide easy-to-watch explanations of the most common situations golfers face on the course and to make the game more appealing and inclusive by showing that the basic Rules are actually very straightforward.”

The Quick Guide – which features short animations and footage from The Open and the AIG Women’s Open to explain the Rules – is aimed at the player transitioning from being a learner golfer to gaining a handicap, while also assisting more experienced golfers.

It has been produced with a voiceover with minimal text on the screen to make it easier for national associations to translate it and allow for the inclusion of subtitles. Subtitles are already available in 15 languages and will be accessible on the online and App versions of the video.