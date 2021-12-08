Prince Khalid bin Saud Al Faisal, adviser to the Saudi Golf Federation and Mohammed Al Issa, Executive Manager of the Saudi Golf Federation, oversaw the launch of the sixth Saudi Open Golf Championship on Wednesday. The tournament is due to get under way on Thursday at Riyadh Golf Club. Participation in the tournament will be open to all professional and amateur golf players in the Middle East and North Africa who are registered with any golf club.
The tournament is expected to receive wide interest from golf fans inside and outside Saudi. The Saudi Open will see the participation of the most prominent players from the GCC and Arab countries, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s growing home talents, who have all gone from strength to strength in recent years, as part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation Programme to grow the game of golf.
In a conference to mark the event, Al Issa said: “We are proud to announce the launch of the 6th Saudi Open, which will give Saudi and Arab golf players the opportunity to participate in sports competitions of this kind. The events are a great opportunity for players to develop their skill levels and interact with players from different countries in the Middle East and North Africa in a competitive environment.”
The tournament will see the likes of prominent Saudi players, including the first and only Saudi professional Othman Almulla, take part along with other National Team players: Abdulrahman Al Mansour, Faisal Salhab and Saud Al Sharif. All four players will be in strong contention following their recent performances on the Asian Tour in Thailand last week, where they have been in action at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and the Laguna Phuket Championship. A lot will be at stake for those players competing, as the Saudi Open also represents a qualification opportunity for the 2022 Saudi International, which will be held in February.