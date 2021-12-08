The sixth Saudi Open is set for action Image Credit: Supplied

Prince Khalid bin Saud Al Faisal, adviser to the Saudi Golf Federation and Mohammed Al Issa, Executive Manager of the Saudi Golf Federation, oversaw the launch of the sixth Saudi Open Golf Championship on Wednesday. The tournament is due to get under way on Thursday at Riyadh Golf Club. Participation in the tournament will be open to all professional and amateur golf players in the Middle East and North Africa who are registered with any golf club.

The tournament is expected to receive wide interest from golf fans inside and outside Saudi. The Saudi Open will see the participation of the most prominent players from the GCC and Arab countries, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s growing home talents, who have all gone from strength to strength in recent years, as part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation Programme to grow the game of golf.

In a conference to mark the event, Al Issa said: “We are proud to announce the launch of the 6th Saudi Open, which will give Saudi and Arab golf players the opportunity to participate in sports competitions of this kind. The events are a great opportunity for players to develop their skill levels and interact with players from different countries in the Middle East and North Africa in a competitive environment.”