Dubai: Ryder Cup heroes will join a star-studded line-up of top 50 golfers, including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm , in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, to be held at the Earth Course in Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 16 to 19.

Taking a ceremonial shot from the first tee witnessed to mark the one-month countdown, Tommy Fleetwood , who secured the Ryder Cup for Europe when he was guaranteed at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler , said: “Dubai has a special place in my heart, both as my home away from England and the home to one of my academies.

“I’ve played a number of tournaments here at Jumeirah Golf Estates and I look forward to the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship in November. The fans have been unbelievable over the years and it has been amazing to witness the event grow over time. It’s an exciting tournament and I can’t wait to have some of my Ryder Cup teammates here as well, it is going to be another special week.”

Anticipation continues to build

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Sepp Straka will be showcasing their talents as the season-long competition to crown Europe’s No 1 comes to its conclusion. As anticipation continues to build, fans and golf enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the spectacular showdown that awaits them.

“The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship marks a remarkable journey of growth, from its inception to becoming one of the key tournaments in our global calendar. The vibrant atmosphere created by passionate fans in Dubai is a testament to the unwavering excitement that surrounds this event, making it a true celebration of the golf, as well as being an entertaining day out for all spectators,” Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for DP World Tour, said.

Watch: Tommy Fleetwood hitting the ceremonial tee shot of DPWTC ‘One Month To Go’ Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

“Following Team Europe’s thrilling Ryder Cup victory in Rome, I am delighted with the confirmed entries for our season-ending tournament. We also have their Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm — our defending champion — already announced, so we cannot wait to see these world class golfers all in action in just one month’s time.”

This milestone 15th edition promises an unforgettable experience for golf fans and families alike, featuring the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.

Stunning backdrop

The Earth Course will once again provide the stunning backdrop for this year’s tournament, while fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, including free golf lessons, kid’s areas, trick-shot shows, sports activations, along with premium hospitality.

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications at DP World said, “The 2023 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai is just around the corner, and it's set to be an exhilarating season finale. This event marks our second year as the Title Partner of the DP World Tour, and what a fantastic two years it’s been.

“We're excited to welcome the world's best golfers back to Dubai for what promises to be an incredible conclusion to the season. The tournament holds special significance for DP World, and it's also a standout on Dubai's sporting and social calendar. It's an event that caters to the entire family, and gets better year on year. We can't wait to see everyone at Jumeirah Golf Estates in just a month's time!”

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.

Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.